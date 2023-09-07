The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the Murray State Racers (1-0) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

On offense, Louisville ranks 40th in the FBS with 39 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 100th in points allowed (488 points allowed per contest). Things have been positive for Murray State on both offense and defense, as it is compiling 484 total yards per game (15th-best) and ceding just 196 total yards per game (19th-best).

Murray State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Murray State vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Murray State Louisville 484 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (45th) 196 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488 (105th) 231 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (25th) 253 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (62nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (26th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

Q'Darryius Jennings is his team's leading rusher with nine carries for 50 yards, or 50 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Kylan Galbreath has racked up 47 yards (on three attempts) with one touchdown.

Taylor Shields has racked up 69 receiving yards on two receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Cole Rusk has put up a 49-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Golden Eke's two targets have resulted in two receptions for 46 yards.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer leads Louisville with 247 yards (247 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries.

Jawhar Jordan has 96 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in seven catches for 88 yards (88 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has caught three passes for 66 yards (66 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chris Bell has been the target of two passes and compiled two receptions for 40 yards, an average of 40 yards per contest.

