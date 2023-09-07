Coming off a campaign in which he put up 0.3 fantasy points (196th among WRs), the Tennessee Titans' Mason Kinsey is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 243rd wide receiver off the board this summer (926th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Mason Kinsey Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.30 9.36 - Overall Rank 546 549 826 Position Rank 209 198 243

Mason Kinsey 2022 Stats

Last season, Kinsey grabbed one passes (on one targets) for 3 yards, averaging 0.2 yards per tilt.

Kinsey accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- one reception, three yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Kinsey picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- one reception, three yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Mason Kinsey 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Colts 0.3 1 1 3 0

