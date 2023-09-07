After collecting 19.3 fantasy points last season (49th among QBs), Malik Willis has an ADP of 901st overall (95th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Malik Willis Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 19.34 9.52 - Overall Rank 348 546 801 Position Rank 47 68 95

Similar Players to Consider

Malik Willis 2022 Stats

Last year Willis totaled 276 passing yards (16.2 per game), going 31-for-61 (50.8%) with zero TDs and three INTs.

His rushing stats were 27 carries for 123 yards and one TD, averaging 7.2 yards per game.

In Week 16 last season versus the Houston Texans, Willis posted a season-best 10.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 14-of-23 (60.9%), 99 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 7 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD.

Willis ended up with -2.4 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

Malik Willis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 2 @Bills -0.2 1-for-4 6 0 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 1.4 6-for-10 55 0 1 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 7.2 5-for-16 80 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos -2.4 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 1.4 2-for-4 16 0 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 1.6 3-for-4 20 0 0 0 Week 16 Texans 10.3 14-for-23 99 0 2 1

