The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Murray State Racers (1-0) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Offensively, Louisville ranks 40th in the FBS with 39 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 100th in points allowed (488 points allowed per contest). Murray State has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 19th-best in points per game (41) and 13th-best in points surrendered per game (10).

Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Channel: ACC Network

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Louisville Murray State 474 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484 (21st) 488 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (19th) 227 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231 (16th) 247 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253 (25th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (31st)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 247 yards, completing 58.1% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 51 yards (51 ypg) on nine carries.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball seven times for a team-high 96 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 88 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of nine targets) with two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has reeled in three passes while averaging 66 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Chris Bell has compiled two catches for 40 yards, an average of 40 yards per game.

Murray State Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Q'Darryius Jennings, has carried the ball nine times for 50 yards (50 per game) with one touchdown.

Kylan Galbreath has piled up 47 yards (on three attempts) with one touchdown.

Taylor Shields has hauled in 69 receiving yards on two receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Cole Rusk has totaled 49 receiving yards (49 yards per game) on two receptions.

Golden Eke's two targets have resulted in two catches for 46 yards.

