After producing 155.4 fantasy points last season (12th among WRs), Ja'Marr Chase has an ADP of fourth overall (second at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 155.40 193.65 - Overall Rank 55 39 4 Position Rank 12 2 2

Similar Players to Consider

Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Stats

Chase averaged 65.4 receiving yards on 5.4 receptions per game last season while putting up nine receiving touchdowns.

In Week 6 last season versus the New Orleans Saints, Chase put up a season-high 25.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: seven receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns.

In what was his worst game of the year, Chase finished with 5.0 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 50 yards, on 12 targets. That was in Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 18.9 16 10 129 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 5.8 9 5 54 0 Week 3 @Jets 6.7 10 6 29 1 Week 4 Dolphins 8.1 6 4 81 0 Week 5 @Ravens 5.0 12 7 50 0 Week 6 @Saints 25.2 10 7 132 2 Week 7 Falcons 25.0 11 8 130 2 Week 13 Chiefs 9.7 8 7 97 0 Week 14 Browns 18.5 15 10 119 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 12.0 13 7 60 1 Week 16 @Patriots 5.9 11 8 79 0 Week 18 Ravens 14.6 13 8 86 1 Wild Card Ravens 14.4 12 9 84 1 Divisional @Bills 12.4 8 5 61 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 7.5 8 6 75 0

