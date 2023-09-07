Ja'Marr Chase 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After producing 155.4 fantasy points last season (12th among WRs), Ja'Marr Chase has an ADP of fourth overall (second at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|155.40
|193.65
|-
|Overall Rank
|55
|39
|4
|Position Rank
|12
|2
|2
Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Stats
- Chase averaged 65.4 receiving yards on 5.4 receptions per game last season while putting up nine receiving touchdowns.
- In Week 6 last season versus the New Orleans Saints, Chase put up a season-high 25.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: seven receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns.
- In what was his worst game of the year, Chase finished with 5.0 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 50 yards, on 12 targets. That was in Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens.
Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|18.9
|16
|10
|129
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|5.8
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|6.7
|10
|6
|29
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|8.1
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|5.0
|12
|7
|50
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|25.2
|10
|7
|132
|2
|Week 7
|Falcons
|25.0
|11
|8
|130
|2
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|9.7
|8
|7
|97
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|18.5
|15
|10
|119
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|12.0
|13
|7
|60
|1
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|5.9
|11
|8
|79
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|14.6
|13
|8
|86
|1
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|14.4
|12
|9
|84
|1
|Divisional
|@Bills
|12.4
|8
|5
|61
|1
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|7.5
|8
|6
|75
|0
