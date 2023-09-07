Irvin Smith Jr. is being drafted as the 24th tight end off the board in summer drafts after he recorded 30.2 fantasy points last season (46th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Smith on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Irvin Smith Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 30.20 68.17 - Overall Rank 297 216 189 Position Rank 44 21 24

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Stats

Smith's stat line last year: 25 catches, 182 receiving yards, two TDs, 10.7 yards per game (on 36 targets).

Smith picked up 9.6 fantasy points -- five catches, 36 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last year.

Rep Smith and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 9.6 8 5 36 1 Week 3 Lions 3.2 6 2 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 2.3 4 3 23 0 Week 5 Bears 4.2 5 4 42 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 6.7 4 4 7 1 Week 8 Cardinals 2.8 4 4 28 0 Week 18 @Bears 1.4 3 3 14 0 Wild Card Giants 6.3 2 1 3 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.