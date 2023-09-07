Irvin Smith Jr. 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Irvin Smith Jr. is being drafted as the 24th tight end off the board in summer drafts after he recorded 30.2 fantasy points last season (46th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Irvin Smith Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|30.20
|68.17
|-
|Overall Rank
|297
|216
|189
|Position Rank
|44
|21
|24
Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Stats
- Smith's stat line last year: 25 catches, 182 receiving yards, two TDs, 10.7 yards per game (on 36 targets).
- Smith picked up 9.6 fantasy points -- five catches, 36 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last year.
Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|9.6
|8
|5
|36
|1
|Week 3
|Lions
|3.2
|6
|2
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|2.3
|4
|3
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|4.2
|5
|4
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|6.7
|4
|4
|7
|1
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|2.8
|4
|4
|28
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|1.4
|3
|3
|14
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|6.3
|2
|1
|3
|1
