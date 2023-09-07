Hassan Haskins 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an average draft position that ranks him 73rd at his position (291st overall), Hassan Haskins has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 15.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 91st at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Hassan Haskins Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|15.00
|30.96
|-
|Overall Rank
|375
|335
|291
|Position Rank
|85
|95
|73
Hassan Haskins 2022 Stats
- On 25 attempts last year, Haskins compiled 93 yards rushing for 5.5 yards per game.
- In Week 17 last season against the Dallas Cowboys, Haskins put up a season-high of 5.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 12 carries, 40 yards.
- In Week 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Haskins posted a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 0 carries, 0 yards.
Hassan Haskins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Bills
|3.7
|9
|37
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|0.7
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|1.5
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|5.3
|12
|40
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|1.6
|2
|3
|0
|0
