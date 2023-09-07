With an ADP that ranks him 74th at his position (585th overall), Drew Sample has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded -0.2 fantasy points, which ranked him 159th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Sample on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Drew Sample Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -0.20 13.57 - Overall Rank 749 484 585 Position Rank 143 86 74

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Drew Sample 2022 Stats

On two targets last season, Sample hauled in two passes for -2 yards, averaging -0.1 yards per game.

Sample picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, two yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, Sample finished with a season-low -0.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, -4 yards, on one target.

Rep Sample and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drew Sample 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys -0.4 1 1 -4 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.