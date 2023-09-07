Devin Asiasi, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 118th among TEs; 975th overall), tallied 0.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 107th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Cincinnati Bengals TE.

Devin Asiasi Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.50 9.72 - Overall Rank 541 543 875 Position Rank 103 105 118

Similar Players to Consider

Devin Asiasi 2022 Stats

Asiasi totaled 5 receiving yards (0.3 ypg) last year.

In Week 16 last season versus the New England Patriots, Asiasi put up a season-high 0.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, five yards.

Devin Asiasi 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0.5 2 2 5 0

