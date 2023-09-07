Derrick Henry 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him fifth at his position (12th overall), Derrick Henry has been one of the top running backs off the draft board this summer. Last season, he generated 269.8 fantasy points (second among RBs). For a look at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Derrick Henry Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|269.76
|219.52
|-
|Overall Rank
|14
|25
|12
|Position Rank
|3
|2
|5
Derrick Henry 2022 Stats
- As a rusher, Henry got 349 attempts for 1,538 yards rushing a season ago (90.5 per game) and scored 13 TDs. He also caught 33 passes for 398 yards (23.4 per game).
- In Week 8 last year against the Houston Texans, Henry put up a season-high of 34.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Henry accumulated 3.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 11 carries, 30 yards.
Derrick Henry 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|8.2
|21
|82
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8.5
|13
|25
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|20.3
|20
|85
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|20.7
|22
|114
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|25.2
|28
|102
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|13.8
|30
|128
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|34.8
|32
|219
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|23.5
|17
|115
|2
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|6.7
|19
|53
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|23.4
|28
|87
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|11.7
|17
|38
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|3.8
|11
|30
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|17.5
|17
|121
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|22.3
|21
|104
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|16.6
|23
|126
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|12.8
|30
|109
|0
|0
