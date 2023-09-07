With an ADP that ranks him 130th at his position (471st overall), Chris Moore has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 67.1 fantasy points, which ranked him 66th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Moore on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Chris Moore Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 67.10 43.64 - Overall Rank 192 289 471 Position Rank 66 108 130

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chris Moore 2022 Stats

Moore filled up his receiving stat line last year, recording 48 receptions for 548 yards and two TDs. He was targeted 74 times and averaged 32.2 yards per game.

Moore picked up 12.4 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 124 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 14 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Rep Moore and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chris Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 3.1 3 3 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 1.4 4 2 14 0 Week 3 @Bears 6.3 3 3 63 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 8.0 4 2 20 1 Week 9 Eagles 10.5 5 4 43 1 Week 10 @Giants 7.0 6 3 70 0 Week 11 Commanders 2.3 7 5 20 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.7 3 2 7 0 Week 13 Browns 4.6 3 3 46 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 12.4 11 10 124 0 Week 15 Chiefs 4.2 8 4 42 0 Week 16 @Titans 2.5 4 2 25 0 Week 17 Jaguars 2.1 5 3 21 0 Week 18 @Colts 2.0 6 2 22 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.