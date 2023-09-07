Chris Evans 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Chris Evans, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 143rd among RBs; 934th overall), put up 9.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 103rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Cincinnati Bengals RB.
Chris Evans Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|9.80
|23.36
|-
|Overall Rank
|414
|378
|834
|Position Rank
|94
|103
|143
Chris Evans 2022 Stats
- Evans rushed for 0 yards on the ground last year.
- In his best game last season -- Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Evans accumulated 6.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 0 carries, 0 yards; 1 reception, 8 yards, 1 TD.
Chris Evans 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|2.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|6.8
|0
|0
|0
|1
