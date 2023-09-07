Chris Evans, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 143rd among RBs; 934th overall), put up 9.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 103rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Cincinnati Bengals RB.

Chris Evans Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 9.80 23.36 - Overall Rank 414 378 834 Position Rank 94 103 143

Similar Players to Consider

Chris Evans 2022 Stats

Evans rushed for 0 yards on the ground last year.

In his best game last season -- Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Evans accumulated 6.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 0 carries, 0 yards; 1 reception, 8 yards, 1 TD.

Chris Evans 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 3 @Jets 0.4 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 2.6 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 6.8 0 0 0 1

