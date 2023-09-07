Chigoziem Okonkwo 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 13th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (121st overall), Chigoziem Okonkwo tallied 65.2 fantasy points last season, ranking him 21st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Tennessee Titans TE later on in this article.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|65.20
|82.18
|-
|Overall Rank
|199
|183
|121
|Position Rank
|21
|12
|13
Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Stats
- Okonkwo amassed 450 receiving yards on 32 catches with three scores last year. He averaged 26.5 yards per game (on 46 targets).
- Okonkwo picked up 12.5 fantasy points -- six receptions, 45 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 14 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|0.7
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|9.8
|3
|3
|38
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|0.3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|4.8
|3
|1
|48
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|4.1
|2
|1
|41
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|3.1
|2
|1
|31
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|3.5
|5
|3
|35
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|6.8
|5
|4
|68
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|12.5
|6
|6
|45
|1
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|6.0
|5
|4
|54
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|1.0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|2.4
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|10.2
|4
|3
|42
|1
