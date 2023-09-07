Currently the 13th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (121st overall), Chigoziem Okonkwo tallied 65.2 fantasy points last season, ranking him 21st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Tennessee Titans TE later on in this article.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 65.20 82.18 - Overall Rank 199 183 121 Position Rank 21 12 13

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Stats

Okonkwo amassed 450 receiving yards on 32 catches with three scores last year. He averaged 26.5 yards per game (on 46 targets).

Okonkwo picked up 12.5 fantasy points -- six receptions, 45 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 14 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 0.7 1 1 11 0 Week 4 @Colts 9.8 3 3 38 1 Week 5 @Commanders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 0.3 2 1 3 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 4.8 3 1 48 0 Week 10 Broncos 4.1 2 1 41 0 Week 11 @Packers 3.1 2 1 31 0 Week 12 Bengals 3.5 5 3 35 0 Week 13 @Eagles 6.8 5 4 68 0 Week 14 Jaguars 12.5 6 6 45 1 Week 15 @Chargers 6.0 5 4 54 0 Week 16 Texans 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 17 Cowboys 2.4 4 3 24 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 10.2 4 3 42 1

