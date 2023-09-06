Will Benson vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with an on-base percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .261 with 12 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- Benson has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 17.2% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 87 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.202
|AVG
|.306
|.325
|OBP
|.388
|.394
|SLG
|.515
|10
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|13
|44/18
|K/BB
|41/18
|7
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 28th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), third in WHIP (1.045), and 24th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
