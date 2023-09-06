Tyler Stephenson vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (batting .433 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Mariners.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks while batting .259.
- Stephenson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last games.
- In 62.2% of his 119 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Stephenson has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.266
|AVG
|.252
|.353
|OBP
|.324
|.406
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|25
|52/25
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (12-5) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), third in WHIP (1.045), and 24th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
