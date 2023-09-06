Spencer Steer vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 135 hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.
- He ranks 60th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (86 of 136), with more than one hit 38 times (27.9%).
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season (56 of 136), with two or more runs eight times (5.9%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|.263
|AVG
|.270
|.355
|OBP
|.352
|.436
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|41
|50/30
|K/BB
|66/30
|8
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (12-5) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.045 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
