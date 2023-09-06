Wednesday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (73-68) versus the Seattle Mariners (77-61) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 6.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (12-5) for the Mariners and Lyon Richardson for the Reds.

Reds vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (48.5%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 10 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (668 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule