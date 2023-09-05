Tyler Stephenson vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .257 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (73 of 118), with multiple hits 26 times (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 118), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.8%.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.262
|AVG
|.252
|.350
|OBP
|.324
|.403
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|25
|52/25
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.93, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
