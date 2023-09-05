TJ Friedl vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
- Friedl has recorded a hit in 72 of 116 games this year (62.1%), including 34 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Friedl has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.274
|AVG
|.265
|.336
|OBP
|.335
|.503
|SLG
|.359
|23
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|18
|43/15
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller (8-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.
