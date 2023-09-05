On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (135) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.7% of his games this year (86 of 135), with at least two hits 38 times (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (53 of 135), with more than one RBI 19 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (41.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 69 .268 AVG .270 .358 OBP .352 .444 SLG .471 21 XBH 32 10 HR 10 35 RBI 41 48/29 K/BB 66/30 8 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings