The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .238 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Maile has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .222 AVG .257 .259 OBP .333 .309 SLG .514 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 26/3 K/BB 17/6 1 SB 0

