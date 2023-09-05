Hunter Renfroe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Hunter Renfroe (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Renfroe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mariners Player Props
|Reds vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mariners
|Reds vs Mariners Odds
Hunter Renfroe At The Plate
- Renfroe is batting .239 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.
- Renfroe has gotten a hit in 73 of 129 games this season (56.6%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (22.5%).
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Renfroe has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (11.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Spencer Steer
- Click Here for TJ Friedl
- Click Here for Jake Fraley
- Click Here for Will Benson
- Click Here for Tyler Stephenson
Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|67
|.251
|AVG
|.234
|.316
|OBP
|.294
|.507
|SLG
|.375
|28
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|30
|54/18
|K/BB
|59/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Miller (8-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.93 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.