How to Watch Women's US Open Today: Live Stream and More - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are four matches in the US Open (hard) round of 16 today, including No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. All the action can be found via live stream.
US Open Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: September 4
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the US Open Today - September 4
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova
|Round of 16
|11:00 AM ET
|Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula
|Round of 16
|12:00 PM ET
|Ons Jabeur vs. Qinwen Zheng
|Round of 16
|2:15 PM ET
|Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka
|Round of 16
|7:00 PM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka
- Kasatkina has not won any of her 18 tournaments this year, with an overall record of 30-18.
- Sabalenka has posted a 41-10 record on the year, claiming two tournament victories.
- Through 48 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kasatkina has played 20.1 games per match and won 54.6% of them.
- Through 22 matches this year on hard courts, Kasatkina has played 19.2 games per match and won 50.9% of them.
- Kasatkina has won 48% of her return games this year, and 61.1% of her service games.
- Sabalenka is averaging 20.5 games per match in her 51 matches played this year across all court types, with a 59.7% game winning percentage.
- On hard courts, Sabalenka has played 26 matches (averaging 20 games per match and 9.1 games per set).
- Including all surfaces, Sabalenka's service game winning percentage is 80.5% (winning 428 of 532 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 38.1% (winning 195 of 512 return games).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Karolina Muchova
|Xinyu Wang
|6-3, 5-7, 6-1
|Round of 16
|Sorana Cirstea
|Belinda Bencic
|6-3, 6-3
|Round of 16
|Cori Gauff
|Caroline Wozniacki
|6-3, 3-6, 6-1
|Round of 16
|Jelena Ostapenko
|Iga Swiatek
|3-6, 6-3, 6-1
|Round of 16
