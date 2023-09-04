Spencer Steer vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (134) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.4% of his 134 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- In 14.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.8% of his games this season (52 of 134), with more than one RBI 18 times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year (55 of 134), with two or more runs eight times (6.0%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.269
|AVG
|.270
|.361
|OBP
|.352
|.436
|SLG
|.471
|20
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|41
|48/29
|K/BB
|66/30
|8
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.69 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
