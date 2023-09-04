Spencer Steer, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (134) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

In 63.4% of his 134 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

In 14.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.8% of his games this season (52 of 134), with more than one RBI 18 times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year (55 of 134), with two or more runs eight times (6.0%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 69 .269 AVG .270 .361 OBP .352 .436 SLG .471 20 XBH 32 9 HR 10 32 RBI 41 48/29 K/BB 66/30 8 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings