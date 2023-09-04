On Monday, September 4, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (77-59) visit Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (71-68) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +135. The total is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (2-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Tejay Antone - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Reds' game against the Mariners but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Mariners with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 92 times this season and won 53, or 57.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 22-11 (66.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 47 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Will Benson 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +8000 - 3rd

