The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:10 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Nico Hoerner among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 18th in baseball with 155 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 17th in baseball with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Cincinnati is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (648 total).

The Reds rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Reds strike out 9.3 times per game, the third-worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.402).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Carson Spiers makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Giants L 6-1 Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants W 4-1 Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Williamson Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Zack Thompson

