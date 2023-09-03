2023 Portland Classic Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Megan Khang leads the field at the 2023 Portland Classic through three rounds of play, with a score of -18. Play continues at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, tune in the fourth round to see how the action plays out.
How to Watch the 2023 Portland Classic
- Start Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Venue: Columbia Edgewater Country Club
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,467 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Portland Classic Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Megan Khang
|1st
|-18
|66-66-66
|Hyo Joon Jang
|2nd
|-17
|69-68-62
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|2nd
|-17
|68-66-65
|Carlota Ciganda
|4th
|-15
|68-67-66
|Atthaya Thitikul
|5th
|-14
|70-65-67
Portland Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|11:35 AM ET
|Jennifer Song (-2/67th), Ryann O'Toole (-2/67th)
|4:45 PM ET
|Atthaya Thitikul (-14/5th), Xiyu Lin (-14/5th)
|4:35 PM ET
|Gina Kim (-14/5th), Ruoning Yin (-14/5th)
|4:25 PM ET
|Olivia Cowan (-13/9th), Moriya Jutanugarn (-13/9th)
|4:15 PM ET
|Danielle Kang (-13/9th), Madelene Sagstrom (-13/9th)
|4:05 PM ET
|Linn Grant (-13/9th), Ariya Jutanugarn (-12/14th)
|3:55 PM ET
|Mi Hyang Lee (-11/16th), Pavarisa Yoktuan (-12/14th)
|3:45 PM ET
|Alexa Pano (-11/16th), Angela Stanford (-11/16th)
|3:35 PM ET
|Nelly Korda (-11/16th), Andrea Lee (-11/16th)
|3:25 PM ET
|Yuka Saso (-11/16th), Perrine Delacour (-11/16th)
