The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.

Fraley has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.6%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 43.0% of his games this season, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .281 AVG .261 .335 OBP .368 .525 SLG .428 21 XBH 11 9 HR 6 31 RBI 32 32/10 K/BB 28/23 7 SB 13

Cubs Pitching Rankings