The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) and the South Florida Bulls (0-0) play at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Western Kentucky had the 73rd-ranked defense last season (383.9 yards allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking seventh-best with 497.5 yards per game. With 41.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the FBS last season, South Florida were forced to lean on its 68th-ranked offense (28 points per contest) to keep it competitive.

Western Kentucky vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. South Florida Key Statistics (2022)

Western Kentucky South Florida 497.5 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.8 (79th) 383.9 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.8 (129th) 145.1 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.9 (27th) 352.4 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.9 (108th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 32 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Austin Reed put up a passing stat line last year of 4,748 yards with a 64.6% completion rate (389-for-602), 40 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and an average of 339.1 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 90 carries for 232 yards and eight TDs.

Last year Davion Ervin-Poindexter took 116 rushing attempts for 526 yards (37.6 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux put up 496 yards on 73 carries (35.4 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

Malachi Corley reeled in 101 catches for 1,295 yards (92.5 per game) while being targeted 141 times. He also scored 11 touchdowns.

Daewood Davis produced last season, catching 65 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 63 receiving yards per game.

Jaylen Hall reeled in 67 passes on 112 targets for 867 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 61.9 receiving yards per game.

South Florida Stats Leaders (2022)

Gerry Bohanon averaged 89.2 passing yards per outing and tossed six touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 386 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

Brian Battie tallied 1,186 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Xavier Weaver averaged 59.8 receiving yards and grabbed six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jimmy Horn Jr. collected three touchdowns and had 551 receiving yards (45.9 ypg) in 2022.

Sean Atkins averaged 19.8 receiving yards per game on 1.8 targets per game a season ago.

