Spencer Steer -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on September 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.353), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (131) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

In 83 of 132 games this year (62.9%) Steer has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (13.6%).

He has scored in 54 of 132 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 69 .264 AVG .270 .354 OBP .352 .423 SLG .471 19 XBH 32 8 HR 10 31 RBI 41 47/28 K/BB 66/30 8 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings