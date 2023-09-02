Cody Bellinger rides a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (72-63) game versus the Cincinnati Reds (70-67) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

The probable starters are Javier Assad (3-2) for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott (8-4) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.35 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.

Abbott is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Abbott has 12 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 outings this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .252 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 1153 total hits and sixth in MLB action with 676 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and are 14th in all of MLB with 162 home runs.

In 3 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Abbott has a 10.8 ERA and a 2.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .385.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (3-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.203.

He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.

Assad has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 10 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Javier Assad vs. Reds

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.409) and 155 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 8-for-28 with four doubles and two RBI in 7 1/3 innings this season.

