Javier Assad will start for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Nick Martini and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 155 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 646.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (8-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Abbott has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants L 6-1 Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants W 4-1 Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs - Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Williamson Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom

