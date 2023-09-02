The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) in college football action at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Penn State vs. West Virginia?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: University Park, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Beaver Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Penn State 40, West Virginia 18
  • Penn State won all 11 of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.
  • The Nittany Lions won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter last year.
  • West Virginia was an underdog nine times last season and won three of those games.
  • The Mountaineers played as an underdog of +800 or more once last season and won that game.
  • The Nittany Lions have a 93.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Penn State (-21)
  • Penn State was 9-3-1 against the spread last season.
  • The Nittany Lions won once ATS (1-2) as a 21-point favorite or more last season.
  • West Virginia posted a 6-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (48.5)
  • Penn State played 10 games with over 48.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • Penn State played in eight games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 48.5 points.
  • These teams averaged a combined 66.4 points per game a season ago, 17.9 more points than the over/under of 48.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.4 54.4 50.1
Implied Total AVG 33.2 36.7 29
ATS Record 9-3-1 4-2-1 5-1-0
Over/Under Record 9-4-0 3-4-0 6-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

West Virginia

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.5 60.8 56.1
Implied Total AVG 34.1 37.3 30.8
ATS Record 6-6-0 3-3-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 5-1-0 1-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 2-2 1-4

