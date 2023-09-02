The Murray State Racers (0-0) go on the road to square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at Roy Stewart Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

It was a difficult season for Murray State, which ranked 17th-worst in total offense (303.3 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (466.4 yards per game allowed) last year. Presbyterian ranked eighth-worst in scoring offense (15.7 points per game) and -1-worst in scoring defense (42.6 points per game allowed) last year.

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Murray State vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics (2022)

Murray State Presbyterian 303.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.6 (106th) 466.4 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (58th) 136.9 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.6 (123rd) 166.4 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.0 (60th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Murray State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jayden Stinson had a passing stat line last season of 1,375 yards with a 49.2% completion rate (118-for-240), eight touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and an average of 125.0 yards per game.

DaMonta Witherspoon churned out 580 rushing yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown last season.

Cortezz Jones churned out 369 yards on 72 carries (33.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Taylor Shields reeled in 22 catches for 460 yards (41.8 per game) while being targeted 35 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

DeQuan Dallas produced last year, grabbing 40 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 39.5 receiving yards per game.

LaMartez Brooks hauled in 29 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 28.3 yards per game last year.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders (2022)

Nate Hayden threw for an average of 117.0 passing yards per game and threw for seven touchdowns last season.

Delvecchio Powell II compiled 410 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground in addition to 230 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Mikal Stanley rushed for 147 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Dominic Kibby averaged 72.0 yards on 3.5 receptions per game and racked up seven receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jalen Jones grabbed two touchdowns and had 491 receiving yards (44.6 ypg) in 2022.

Jordan Irizarry averaged 27.2 receiving yards per game on three targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Murray State or Presbyterian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.