The Ball State Cardinals (0-0) will look to upset the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 26.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Ball State matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Ball State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Ball State Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-26.5) 49.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kentucky (-26.5) 49 -3600 +1500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Kentucky (-26.5) 48.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -5000 +1450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kentucky (-26) - -4000 +1200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Kentucky vs. Ball State Betting Trends

  • Kentucky went 8-5-0 ATS last season.
  • The Wildcats covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.
  • Ball State compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Cardinals were an underdog by 26.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

