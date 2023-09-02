The Cincinnati Reds and Hunter Renfroe (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Hunter Renfroe At The Plate

Renfroe is hitting .239 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Renfroe has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 18 games this year, he has homered (14.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Renfroe has driven home a run in 31 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 46 games this season (36.2%), including seven multi-run games (5.5%).

Other Reds Players vs the Cubs

Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 67 .251 AVG .234 .316 OBP .294 .507 SLG .375 28 XBH 22 12 HR 7 26 RBI 30 54/18 K/BB 59/21 0 SB 0

