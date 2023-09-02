Hunter Renfroe vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Hunter Renfroe (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Hunter Renfroe At The Plate
- Renfroe is hitting .239 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- Renfroe has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 18 games this year, he has homered (14.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Renfroe has driven home a run in 31 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 46 games this season (36.2%), including seven multi-run games (5.5%).
Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|67
|.251
|AVG
|.234
|.316
|OBP
|.294
|.507
|SLG
|.375
|28
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|30
|54/18
|K/BB
|59/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (3-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
