The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will meet on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with TJ Friedl and Cody Bellinger among those expected to produce at the plate.

The favored Reds have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Cincinnati's past four games has been 7.9, a run in which the Reds and their opponents have finished under every time.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds are 18-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.2% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 24-15 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Cincinnati has played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-67-1).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 38-32 24-29 44-37 48-47 20-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.