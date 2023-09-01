Nick Senzel, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, September 1 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .223 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Senzel has gotten a hit in 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (35.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.3%).

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (31 of 78), with two or more runs seven times (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Cubs

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .201 AVG .246 .248 OBP .338 .328 SLG .426 9 XBH 10 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 36/8 K/BB 24/17 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings