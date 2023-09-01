The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) visit the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) at Spartan Stadium on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Michigan State averaged 353 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 97th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 101st, allowing 416.5 yards per contest. Central Michigan ranked 86th in the FBS in scoring offense (24.8 points per game) and 80th in scoring defense (28.2 points allowed per game) last year.

Below in this article, we provide all the info you need to know about how to see this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics (2022)

Michigan State Central Michigan 353 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.4 (95th) 416.5 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (45th) 113 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.2 (61st) 240 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.3 (97th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 28 (129th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (128th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders (2022)

Payton Thorne put up a passing stat line last year of 2,679 yards with a 62.4% completion rate (242-for-388), 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and an average of 223.3 yards per game.

Last season Jalen Berger took 148 carries for 683 yards (56.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Elijah Collins ran for 318 yards on 70 carries (26.5 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Keon Coleman grabbed 58 passes (on 94 targets) for 798 yards (66.5 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Jayden Reed amassed 636 yards on 55 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 90 times, and averaged 53 receiving yards per game.

Tre Mosley reeled in 35 passes on 47 targets for 359 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 29.9 receiving yards per game.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders (2022)

Daniel Richardson threw for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Lew Nichols racked up six rushing touchdowns on 50.1 yards per game last season.

Last season Bert Emanuel Jr. rushed for 496 yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns.

Carlos Carriere was targeted 6.8 times per game and collected 520 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Joel Wilson grabbed six touchdowns and had 445 receiving yards (37.1 ypg) in 2022.

Jalen McGaughy hauled in 21 passes on his way to 333 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan State or Central Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.