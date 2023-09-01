Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (0-0) matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-310
|+250
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+225
|-278
|Tipico
|Louisville (-7.5)
|-
|-300
|+240
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Louisville put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Georgia Tech won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- The Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the ACC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
