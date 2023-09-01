The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points in the game. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Louisville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Cardinals covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Georgia Tech put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Yellow Jackets were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the ACC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.