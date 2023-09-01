Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will play host to the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite in the matchup. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-298
|+240
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-295
|+235
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+210
|-263
|Tipico
|Louisville (-7.5)
|-
|-300
|+240
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Louisville compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Cardinals covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- Georgia Tech compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.
- The Yellow Jackets covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the ACC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
