Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (0-0) matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

On defense, Louisville was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 11th-best by surrendering only 19.2 points per game. It ranked 74th on offense (26.9 points per game). While Georgia Tech's defense ranked 84th with 28.4 points allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking ninth-worst (17.2 points per game).

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Louisville Georgia Tech 406.1 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (116th) 331.5 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.1 (67th) 201 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.8 (91st) 205.1 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.2 (109th) 23 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 30 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (13th)

Louisville Stats Leaders (2022)

Malik Cunningham put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,562 yards (120.2 yards per game), going 136-for-218 (62.4% completion percentage), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 565 rushing yards on 114 carries, 12 rushing TDs, and averaging 43.5 yards per game.

Jawhar Jordan churned out 815 rushing yards (62.7 per game) and four touchdowns last year.

Tyler Hudson hauled in 69 catches for 1,034 yards (79.5 per game) while being targeted 107 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Marshon Ford produced last season, catching 33 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 33.4 receiving yards per game.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's stat line last year: 360 receiving yards, 30 catches, two touchdowns, on 49 targets.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeff Sims completed 58.5% of his passes to throw for 1,115 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, collecting one touchdown while racking up 302 yards.

Hassan Hall averaged 43.4 rushing yards per game and scored one rushing touchdown.

Dontae Smith ran for five touchdowns on 419 yards a year ago.

Nate McCollum averaged 54.6 receiving yards and racked up three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Malachi Carter collected two touchdowns and had 342 receiving yards (28.5 ypg) in 2022.

E.J. Jenkins played his way to three receiving touchdowns and 316 receiving yards (26.3 ypg) last season.

