Spencer Steer and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 30 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 128 hits and an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .454. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten a hit in 81 of 129 games this season (62.8%), including 36 multi-hit games (27.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.5% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (53 of 129), with two or more runs seven times (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 68 .265 AVG .270 .355 OBP .351 .429 SLG .475 19 XBH 32 8 HR 10 31 RBI 41 46/27 K/BB 65/29 8 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings