Player prop betting options for Wilmer Flores, Spencer Steer and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Oracle Park on Wednesday, starting at 3:45 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 72 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .268/.353/.454 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 109 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.335/.426 so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (9-10) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 27 starts this season.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 25th, 1.101 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Aug. 25 5.1 6 5 5 1 1 at Braves Aug. 19 6.0 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 8.2 6 1 1 6 1 at Angels Aug. 7 5.2 7 2 1 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Flores Stats

Flores has put up 94 hits with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He has a .292/.353/.531 slash line so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Braves Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Braves Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 91 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.377/.411 so far this season.

Wade heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two home runs and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

