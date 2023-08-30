As they go for the series sweep, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (69-63) will square off with the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (9-10, 3.67 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (2-6, 5.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 34, or 52.3%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

In the last 10 games, the Giants have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (46.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win nine times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) TJ Friedl 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Will Benson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +4000 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.