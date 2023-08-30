LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on Wednesday, at 3:45 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 153 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 406 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 637 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (2-6) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has five quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts this season, Greene has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-8 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-7 Away Fernando Cruz Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants L 6-1 Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Brett Kennedy Javier Assad 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home - - 9/2/2023 Cubs - Home Graham Ashcraft Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Andrew Abbott Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Williamson George Kirby

