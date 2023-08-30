Wednesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (69-63) and the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Giants securing the victory. Game time is at 3:45 PM ET on August 30.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (9-10) for the Giants and Hunter Greene (2-6) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 44 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won nine of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (637 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds Schedule