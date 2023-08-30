Reds vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (69-63) and the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Giants securing the victory. Game time is at 3:45 PM ET on August 30.
The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (9-10) for the Giants and Hunter Greene (2-6) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have come away with 44 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won nine of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (637 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-7
|Fernando Cruz vs Zach Davies
|August 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Slade Cecconi
|August 28
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Kyle Harrison
|August 29
|@ Giants
|L 6-1
|Brandon Williamson vs Alex Cobb
|August 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Logan Webb
|September 1
|Cubs
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs Javier Assad
|September 1
|Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 2
|Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Javier Assad
|September 3
|Cubs
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Jameson Taillon
|September 4
|Mariners
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs George Kirby
