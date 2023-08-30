Nick Senzel vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 30 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .222 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 40 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (40.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.201
|AVG
|.246
|.248
|OBP
|.341
|.328
|SLG
|.432
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|36/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 28th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.67 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 10th in WHIP (1.101), and 32nd in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.