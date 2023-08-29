Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 127 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .454. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Steer has gotten a hit in 80 of 128 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 36 occasions (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this year (50 of 128), with more than one RBI 18 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 67 .265 AVG .271 .355 OBP .353 .429 SLG .475 19 XBH 31 8 HR 10 31 RBI 40 46/27 K/BB 64/29 8 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings